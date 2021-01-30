FREEPORT-MCMORAN (NYSE:FCX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan last released its quarterly earnings data on January 25th, 2021. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business earned $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Freeport-McMoRan has generated $0.02 earnings per share over the last year. Freeport-McMoRan has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, April 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FREEPORT-MCMORAN’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan’s stock was trading at $8.12 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, FCX stock has increased by 231.4% and is now trading at $26.91.

RAYMOND JAMES (NYSE:RJF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RJF)

Raymond James last posted its quarterly earnings data on January 27th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Raymond James has generated $6.11 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.2. Raymond James has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS RAYMOND JAMES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:RJF)

Raymond James’ stock was trading at $67.46 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, RJF shares have increased by 48.1% and is now trading at $99.93.

POPULAR (NASDAQ:BPOP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Popular last posted its quarterly earnings data on January 28th, 2021. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. Popular has generated $6.88 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.2. Popular has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS POPULAR’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Popular’s stock was trading at $38.31 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, BPOP shares have increased by 48.1% and is now trading at $56.75.

MARLIN BUSINESS SERVICES (NASDAQ:MRLN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MRLN)

Marlin Business Services last issued its earnings results on January 27th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $1.18. Marlin Business Services has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Marlin Business Services has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MARLIN BUSINESS SERVICES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:MRLN)

Marlin Business Services’ stock was trading at $15.92 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, MRLN shares have decreased by 10.5% and is now trading at $14.25.