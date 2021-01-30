ESQUIRE FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:ESQ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ESQ)

Esquire Financial last issued its quarterly earnings results on January 24th, 2021. The reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Esquire Financial has generated $1.82 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.5. Esquire Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, April 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ESQUIRE FINANCIAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:ESQ)

Esquire Financial’s stock was trading at $19.39 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, ESQ stock has increased by 13.9% and is now trading at $22.08.

WHIRLPOOL (NYSE:WHR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WHR)

Whirlpool last posted its quarterly earnings results on January 26th, 2021. The reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Whirlpool has generated $16.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.2. Whirlpool has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS WHIRLPOOL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:WHR)

Whirlpool’s stock was trading at $110.49 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, WHR stock has increased by 67.5% and is now trading at $185.09.

CELANESE (NYSE:CE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CE)

Celanese last issued its earnings results on January 28th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Celanese has generated $9.53 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.3. Celanese has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, April 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CELANESE’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:CE)

Celanese’s stock was trading at $80.67 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CE stock has increased by 51.4% and is now trading at $122.15.

TERRITORIAL BANCORP (NASDAQ:TBNK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TBNK)

Territorial Bancorp last posted its quarterly earnings results on January 27th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. Territorial Bancorp has generated $2.34 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.2. Territorial Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS TERRITORIAL BANCORP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:TBNK)

Territorial Bancorp’s stock was trading at $22.56 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, TBNK shares have increased by 5.8% and is now trading at $23.86.