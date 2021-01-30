THE FIRST BANCSHARES (NASDAQ:FBMS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FBMS)

The First Bancshares last posted its earnings results on January 25th, 2021. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. The First Bancshares has generated $2.79 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.4. The First Bancshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS THE FIRST BANCSHARES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:FBMS)

The First Bancshares’ stock was trading at $25.36 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, FBMS shares have increased by 18.1% and is now trading at $29.94.

ALTABANCORP (NASDAQ:ALTA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ALTA)

Altabancorp last released its earnings results on January 28th, 2021. The reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Altabancorp has generated $2.33 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.8. Altabancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, April 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ALTABANCORP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:ALTA)

Altabancorp’s stock was trading at $0.66 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, ALTA stock has increased by 4,780.3% and is now trading at $32.21.

OSI SYSTEMS (NASDAQ:OSIS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OSIS)

OSI Systems last released its earnings results on January 28th, 2021. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $276.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.66 million. Its revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. OSI Systems has generated $4.60 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.1. OSI Systems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS OSI SYSTEMS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:OSIS)

OSI Systems’ stock was trading at $77.59 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, OSIS stock has increased by 16.0% and is now trading at $90.02.

LEVEL ONE BANCORP (NASDAQ:LEVL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LEVL)

Level One Bancorp last issued its quarterly earnings data on November 4th, 2020. The reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $25.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.15 million. Level One Bancorp has generated $2.11 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.7. Level One Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS LEVEL ONE BANCORP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:LEVL)

Level One Bancorp’s stock was trading at $20.13 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, LEVL stock has increased by 3.6% and is now trading at $20.85.