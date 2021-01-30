HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Heartland Financial USA last posted its quarterly earnings data on January 24th, 2021. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Heartland Financial USA has generated $4.14 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.8. Heartland Financial USA has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, April 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Heartland Financial USA’s stock was trading at $33.65 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, HTLF stock has increased by 26.8% and is now trading at $42.66.

THE PROGRESSIVE (NYSE:PGR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive last released its quarterly earnings data on January 26th, 2021. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm earned $9.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. The Progressive has generated $6.72 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.1. The Progressive has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, April 21st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS THE PROGRESSIVE’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive’s stock was trading at $75.11 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, PGR shares have increased by 16.1% and is now trading at $87.19.

ALTRIA GROUP (NYSE:MO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MO)

Altria Group last released its earnings data on January 27th, 2021. The reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.03. The company earned $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Its revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Altria Group has generated $4.22 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.1. Altria Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ALTRIA GROUP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:MO)

Altria Group’s stock was trading at $40.48 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, MO stock has increased by 1.5% and is now trading at $41.08.

ARROW FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:AROW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AROW)

Arrow Financial last released its quarterly earnings results on January 27th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. Arrow Financial has generated $2.43 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.0. Arrow Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, April 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ARROW FINANCIAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:AROW)

Arrow Financial’s stock was trading at $28.15 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, AROW shares have increased by 4.4% and is now trading at $29.40.