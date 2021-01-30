PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP (NASDAQ:PPBI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Pacific Premier Bancorp last announced its quarterly earnings data on January 25th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. Pacific Premier Bancorp has generated $2.60 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.2. Pacific Premier Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Pacific Premier Bancorp’s stock was trading at $18.73 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, PPBI shares have increased by 77.5% and is now trading at $33.25.

NBT BANCORP (NASDAQ:NBTB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NBTB)

NBT Bancorp last issued its earnings results on January 26th, 2021. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. NBT Bancorp has generated $2.74 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.7. NBT Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, April 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS NBT BANCORP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:NBTB)

NBT Bancorp’s stock was trading at $29.73 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, NBTB shares have increased by 11.0% and is now trading at $33.01.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GATX)

GATX last released its quarterly earnings data on January 28th, 2021. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.36. The company earned $304.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.53 million. Its revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. GATX has generated $5.51 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.3. GATX has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS GATX’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:GATX)

GATX’s stock was trading at $60.35 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, GATX stock has increased by 53.8% and is now trading at $92.80.

BADGER METER (NYSE:BMI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BMI)

Badger Meter last announced its quarterly earnings results on January 29th, 2021. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $112.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.32 million. Its revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Badger Meter has generated $1.61 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.9.

HOW HAS BADGER METER’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:BMI)

Badger Meter’s stock was trading at $56.81 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, BMI shares have increased by 61.4% and is now trading at $91.71.