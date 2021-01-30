STEEL DYNAMICS (NASDAQ:STLD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics last released its earnings data on January 24th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Steel Dynamics has generated $3.10 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.1. Steel Dynamics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, April 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS STEEL DYNAMICS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics’ stock was trading at $21.15 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, STLD stock has increased by 62.0% and is now trading at $34.27.

FIRST COMMUNITY BANKSHARES (NASDAQ:FCBC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FCBC)

First Community Bankshares last released its earnings data on January 25th, 2021. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.13. First Community Bankshares has generated $2.20 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.8. First Community Bankshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FIRST COMMUNITY BANKSHARES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:FCBC)

First Community Bankshares’ stock was trading at $22.84 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, FCBC shares have decreased by 6.0% and is now trading at $21.46.

HESS MIDSTREAM (NYSE:HESM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HESM)

Hess Midstream last released its quarterly earnings results on January 27th, 2021. The reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. Hess Midstream has generated $1.20 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.0. Hess Midstream has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS HESS MIDSTREAM’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:HESM)

Hess Midstream’s stock was trading at $10.92 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, HESM stock has increased by 91.1% and is now trading at $20.87.

MATTHEWS INTERNATIONAL (NASDAQ:MATW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MATW)

Matthews International last announced its quarterly earnings results on January 28th, 2021. The reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. The business earned $386.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.73 million. Its revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Matthews International has generated $3.01 earnings per share over the last year. Matthews International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MATTHEWS INTERNATIONAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:MATW)

Matthews International’s stock was trading at $25.31 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, MATW stock has increased by 20.6% and is now trading at $30.53.