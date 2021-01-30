INVESCO (NYSE:IVZ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:IVZ)

Invesco last issued its quarterly earnings data on January 25th, 2021. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.15. The firm earned $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Invesco has generated $2.55 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.2. Invesco has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS INVESCO’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:IVZ)

Invesco’s stock was trading at $11.16 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, IVZ stock has increased by 84.5% and is now trading at $20.59.

UNITED MICROELECTRONICS (NYSE:UMC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:UMC)

United Microelectronics last issued its quarterly earnings results on January 27th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.24 billion. Its revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. United Microelectronics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.2. United Microelectronics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, April 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS UNITED MICROELECTRONICS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:UMC)

United Microelectronics’ stock was trading at $2.35 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, UMC stock has increased by 285.1% and is now trading at $9.05.

ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES (NYSE:ATI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ATI)

Allegheny Technologies last issued its quarterly earnings data on January 27th, 2021. The basic materials company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.03. The company earned $658.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.41 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Allegheny Technologies has generated $1.21 earnings per share over the last year. Allegheny Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:ATI)

Allegheny Technologies’ stock was trading at $11.59 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, ATI stock has increased by 46.8% and is now trading at $17.01.

RIVERVIEW BANCORP (NASDAQ:RVSB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RVSB)

Riverview Bancorp last announced its quarterly earnings data on January 27th, 2021. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Riverview Bancorp has generated $0.69 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.8. Riverview Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS RIVERVIEW BANCORP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:RVSB)

Riverview Bancorp’s stock was trading at $5.34 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, RVSB shares have decreased by 2.4% and is now trading at $5.21.