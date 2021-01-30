PROLOGIS (NYSE:PLD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis last posted its earnings data on January 25th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.87 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Prologis has generated $3.31 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.9. Prologis has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PROLOGIS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis’ stock was trading at $73.69 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, PLD shares have increased by 40.0% and is now trading at $103.20.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RLI)

RLI last announced its quarterly earnings results on January 26th, 2021. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. The business earned $304.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.44 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. RLI has generated $2.57 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.7. RLI has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS RLI’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:RLI)

RLI’s stock was trading at $75.41 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, RLI shares have increased by 28.3% and is now trading at $96.78.

MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES (NYSE:MMC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MMC)

Marsh & McLennan Companies last announced its earnings data on January 27th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Its revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Marsh & McLennan Companies has generated $4.66 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.6. Marsh & McLennan Companies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:MMC)

Marsh & McLennan Companies’ stock was trading at $98.95 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, MMC stock has increased by 11.1% and is now trading at $109.91.

HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL (NYSE:HON) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HON)

Honeywell International last issued its earnings results on January 29th, 2021. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. The company earned $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Honeywell International has generated $8.16 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.0.

HOW HAS HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:HON)

Honeywell International’s stock was trading at $153.39 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, HON stock has increased by 27.4% and is now trading at $195.37.