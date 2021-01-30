AGILYSYS (NASDAQ:AGYS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Agilysys last released its earnings data on January 25th, 2021. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.09 million. Its revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Agilysys has generated ($1.47) earnings per share over the last year. Agilysys has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS AGILYSYS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Agilysys’ stock was trading at $24.45 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, AGYS shares have increased by 50.5% and is now trading at $36.79.

CUSTOMERS BANCORP (NYSE:CUBI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp last announced its quarterly earnings data on January 26th, 2021. The bank reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. Customers Bancorp has generated $2.25 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.3. Customers Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CUSTOMERS BANCORP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp’s stock was trading at $15.09 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CUBI shares have increased by 47.2% and is now trading at $22.22.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. (NASDAQ:FFBC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FFBC)

First Financial Bancorp. last announced its quarterly earnings results on January 27th, 2021. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. First Financial Bancorp. has generated $2.14 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.6. First Financial Bancorp. has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, April 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:FFBC)

First Financial Bancorp.’s stock was trading at $14.96 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, FFBC shares have increased by 22.5% and is now trading at $18.32.

SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP (NASDAQ:SMMF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Summit Financial Group last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 22nd, 2020. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.41. The business earned $30.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.50 million. Summit Financial Group has generated $2.53 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.1. Summit Financial Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Summit Financial Group’s stock was trading at $19.82 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, SMMF shares have increased by 4.4% and is now trading at $20.70.