FIRST CITIZENS BANCSHARES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

HOW HAS FIRST CITIZENS BANCSHARES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

First Citizens BancShares’ stock was trading at $358.16 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, FCNCA shares have increased by 66.4% and is now trading at $595.99.

MONRO (NASDAQ:MNRO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Monro last announced its earnings results on January 27th, 2021. The auto parts company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $284.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.42 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Monro has generated $2.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.3. Monro has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MONRO’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Monro’s stock was trading at $49.58 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, MNRO shares have increased by 17.9% and is now trading at $58.47.

GLACIER BANCORP (NASDAQ:GBCI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Glacier Bancorp last issued its quarterly earnings data on January 27th, 2021. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Glacier Bancorp has generated $2.38 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.3. Glacier Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS GLACIER BANCORP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Glacier Bancorp’s stock was trading at $31.49 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, GBCI shares have increased by 48.1% and is now trading at $46.65.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SAP)

SAP last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 25th, 2020. The software maker reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. The firm earned $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. SAP has generated $4.02 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.4.

HOW HAS SAP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:SAP)

SAP’s stock was trading at $112.62 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, SAP shares have increased by 12.1% and is now trading at $126.20.