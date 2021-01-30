RBB BANCORP (NASDAQ:RBB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RBB)

RBB Bancorp last announced its earnings results on January 26th, 2021. The reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. RBB Bancorp has generated $1.95 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.3. RBB Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, April 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS RBB BANCORP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:RBB)

RBB Bancorp’s stock was trading at $13.45 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, RBB stock has increased by 23.4% and is now trading at $16.60.

CACI INTERNATIONAL (NYSE:CACI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CACI)

CACI International last posted its quarterly earnings results on January 27th, 2021. The information technology services provider reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Its revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. CACI International has generated $12.61 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.7. CACI International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CACI INTERNATIONAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:CACI)

CACI International’s stock was trading at $218.96 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CACI shares have increased by 10.2% and is now trading at $241.22.

MCCORMICK & COMPANY, INCORPORATED (NYSE:MKC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MKC)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated last issued its quarterly earnings results on January 27th, 2021. The reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business earned $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has generated $2.67 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.6. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, March 30th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MCCORMICK & COMPANY, INCORPORATED’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:MKC)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s stock was trading at $73.3050 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, MKC stock has increased by 22.1% and is now trading at $89.54.

SILICOM (NASDAQ:SILC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SILC)

Silicom last released its earnings data on January 28th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Silicom has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.2. Silicom has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SILICOM’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:SILC)

Silicom’s stock was trading at $26.25 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, SILC stock has increased by 68.3% and is now trading at $44.18.