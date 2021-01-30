AMERICAN EXPRESS (NYSE:AXP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AXP)

American Express last posted its quarterly earnings data on January 25th, 2021. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.50. The company earned $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. American Express has generated $8.20 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.8. American Express has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, April 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS AMERICAN EXPRESS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:AXP)

American Express’ stock was trading at $95.38 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, AXP shares have increased by 21.9% and is now trading at $116.26.

ASPEN TECHNOLOGY (NASDAQ:AZPN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Aspen Technology last posted its earnings data on January 26th, 2021. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.80. The firm earned $223.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.76 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Aspen Technology has generated $3.36 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.6. Aspen Technology has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ASPEN TECHNOLOGY’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Aspen Technology’s stock was trading at $94.87 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, AZPN stock has increased by 41.1% and is now trading at $133.90.

T. ROWE PRICE GROUP (NASDAQ:TROW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TROW)

T. Rowe Price Group last released its earnings results on January 28th, 2021. The asset manager reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Its revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. T. Rowe Price Group has generated $8.07 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.5. T. Rowe Price Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS T. ROWE PRICE GROUP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:TROW)

T. Rowe Price Group’s stock was trading at $105.52 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, TROW stock has increased by 48.3% and is now trading at $156.48.

FIRST WESTERN FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:MYFW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MYFW)

First Western Financial last announced its earnings results on January 28th, 2021. The reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.33. First Western Financial has generated $1.16 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.6. First Western Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FIRST WESTERN FINANCIAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:MYFW)

First Western Financial’s stock was trading at $17.04 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, MYFW stock has increased by 8.4% and is now trading at $18.47.