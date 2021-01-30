CADENCE BANCORPORATION (NYSE:CADE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CADE)

Cadence Bancorporation last issued its earnings data on January 24th, 2021. The reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.94. Cadence Bancorporation has generated $1.72 earnings per share over the last year. Cadence Bancorporation has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CADENCE BANCORPORATION’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:CADE)

Cadence Bancorporation’s stock was trading at $8.77 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CADE shares have increased by 104.3% and is now trading at $17.92.

THE BOEING (NYSE:BA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BA)

The Boeing last announced its earnings data on January 26th, 2021. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by $13.47. The firm earned $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. The Boeing has generated ($3.47) earnings per share over the last year. The Boeing has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS THE BOEING’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:BA)

The Boeing’s stock was trading at $189.08 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, BA stock has increased by 2.7% and is now trading at $194.19.

HAWTHORN BANCSHARES (NASDAQ:HWBK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HWBK)

Hawthorn Bancshares last released its quarterly earnings data on October 30th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The business earned $18.92 million during the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.0. Hawthorn Bancshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS HAWTHORN BANCSHARES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:HWBK)

Hawthorn Bancshares’ stock was trading at $19.41 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, HWBK stock has decreased by 5.4% and is now trading at $18.36.

FIRST MID BANCSHARES (NASDAQ:FMBH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FMBH)

First Mid Bancshares last posted its quarterly earnings results on January 27th, 2021. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. First Mid Bancshares has generated $2.87 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.0. First Mid Bancshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FIRST MID BANCSHARES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:FMBH)

First Mid Bancshares’ stock was trading at $23.50 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, FMBH stock has increased by 44.1% and is now trading at $33.87.