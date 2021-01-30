HOMESTREET (NASDAQ:HMST) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet last issued its quarterly earnings data on January 24th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $100.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.05 million. HomeStreet has generated $1.70 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.4. HomeStreet has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, April 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS HOMESTREET’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet’s stock was trading at $23.32 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, HMST shares have increased by 56.1% and is now trading at $36.40.

LAS VEGAS SANDS (NYSE:LVS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands last issued its quarterly earnings data on January 26th, 2021. The casino operator reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. The company earned $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Las Vegas Sands has generated $3.26 earnings per share over the last year. Las Vegas Sands has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, April 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS LAS VEGAS SANDS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands’ stock was trading at $48.63 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, LVS shares have decreased by 1.1% and is now trading at $48.09.

NORTHROP GRUMMAN (NYSE:NOC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NOC)

Northrop Grumman last posted its quarterly earnings data on January 28th, 2021. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. The company earned $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Northrop Grumman has generated $21.21 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.6. Northrop Grumman has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS NORTHROP GRUMMAN’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:NOC)

Northrop Grumman’s stock was trading at $317.85 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, NOC shares have decreased by 9.8% and is now trading at $286.61.

FARMERS NATIONAL BANC (NASDAQ:FMNB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Farmers National Banc last announced its earnings data on January 27th, 2021. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Farmers National Banc has generated $1.29 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.4. Farmers National Banc has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FARMERS NATIONAL BANC’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Farmers National Banc’s stock was trading at $12.92 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, FMNB shares have increased by 3.1% and is now trading at $13.32.