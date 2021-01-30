TRUSTMARK (NASDAQ:TRMK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Trustmark last released its quarterly earnings results on January 25th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $180.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.78 million. Trustmark has generated $2.45 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.2. Trustmark has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS TRUSTMARK’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Trustmark’s stock was trading at $22.87 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, TRMK stock has increased by 20.1% and is now trading at $27.47.

FIRST BANCORP (NASDAQ:FBNC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FBNC)

First Bancorp last posted its quarterly earnings results on January 26th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. First Bancorp has generated $3.10 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.6. First Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FIRST BANCORP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:FBNC)

First Bancorp’s stock was trading at $25.70 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, FBNC stock has increased by 32.5% and is now trading at $34.06.

FEDERATED HERMES (NYSE:FHI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FHI)

Federated Hermes last issued its quarterly earnings data on January 28th, 2021. The reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm earned $363.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.24 million. Its revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Federated Hermes has generated $2.69 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.7. Federated Hermes has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FEDERATED HERMES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:FHI)

Federated Hermes’ stock was trading at $21.97 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, FHI shares have increased by 22.9% and is now trading at $27.00.

PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES (NYSE:PFS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PFS)

Provident Financial Services last posted its earnings results on January 29th, 2021. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $109.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.42 million. Its revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Provident Financial Services has generated $1.74 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.2.

HOW HAS PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:PFS)

Provident Financial Services’ stock was trading at $16.28 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, PFS stock has increased by 13.8% and is now trading at $18.52.