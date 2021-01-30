BROWN & BROWN (NYSE:BRO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BRO)

Brown & Brown last released its earnings data on January 24th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm earned $642.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.34 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Brown & Brown has generated $1.40 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.6. Brown & Brown has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, April 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BROWN & BROWN’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:BRO)

Brown & Brown’s stock was trading at $41.60 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, BRO shares have increased by 3.6% and is now trading at $43.09.

MIDDLEFIELD BANC (NASDAQ:MBCN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MBCN)

Middlefield Banc last posted its quarterly earnings data on January 25th, 2021. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.12. Middlefield Banc has generated $1.95 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.6. Middlefield Banc has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, April 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MIDDLEFIELD BANC’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:MBCN)

Middlefield Banc’s stock was trading at $20.65 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, MBCN stock has decreased by 0.7% and is now trading at $20.50.

HOWARD BANCORP (NASDAQ:HBMD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HBMD)

Howard Bancorp last released its quarterly earnings results on January 28th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Howard Bancorp has generated $1.01 earnings per share over the last year. Howard Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS HOWARD BANCORP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:HBMD)

Howard Bancorp’s stock was trading at $12.22 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, HBMD shares have decreased by 1.0% and is now trading at $12.10.

LAKELAND BANCORP (NASDAQ:LBAI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Lakeland Bancorp last released its quarterly earnings results on January 27th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Lakeland Bancorp has generated $1.43 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.7. Lakeland Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS LAKELAND BANCORP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Lakeland Bancorp’s stock was trading at $11.82 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, LBAI stock has increased by 10.9% and is now trading at $13.11.