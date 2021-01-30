CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY (NYSE:CNI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway last issued its quarterly earnings data on January 25th, 2021. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm earned $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Canadian National Railway has generated $4.39 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.3. Canadian National Railway has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, April 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway’s stock was trading at $77.36 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CNI shares have increased by 30.8% and is now trading at $101.17.

PROSPERITY BANCSHARES (NYSE:PB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares last posted its earnings data on January 26th, 2021. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. Prosperity Bancshares has generated $5.02 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.9. Prosperity Bancshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PROSPERITY BANCSHARES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares’ stock was trading at $50.81 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, PB shares have increased by 32.7% and is now trading at $67.44.

PENTAIR (NYSE:PNR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair last posted its earnings data on January 28th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The company earned $796 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.85 million. Its revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Pentair has generated $2.38 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.9. Pentair has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PENTAIR’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair’s stock was trading at $36.40 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, PNR stock has increased by 49.6% and is now trading at $54.46.

AMALGAMATED BANK (NASDAQ:AMAL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Amalgamated Bank last announced its quarterly earnings data on January 27th, 2021. The reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.55 million. Amalgamated Bank has generated $1.49 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.5. Amalgamated Bank has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS AMALGAMATED BANK’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Amalgamated Bank’s stock was trading at $13.02 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, AMAL stock has increased by 12.6% and is now trading at $14.66.