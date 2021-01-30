SYNOVUS FINANCIAL (NYSE:SNV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial last released its quarterly earnings results on January 25th, 2021. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. Synovus Financial has generated $3.90 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.2. Synovus Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, April 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SYNOVUS FINANCIAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial’s stock was trading at $22.61 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, SNV shares have increased by 64.5% and is now trading at $37.20.

CIMPRESS (NASDAQ:CMPR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Cimpress last posted its earnings results on January 26th, 2021. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $1.61. Cimpress has generated $2.53 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.1. Cimpress has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CIMPRESS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Cimpress’ stock was trading at $91.27 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CMPR stock has increased by 0.1% and is now trading at $91.39.

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL (NYSE:RHI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RHI)

Robert Half International last released its earnings results on January 28th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Robert Half International has generated $3.90 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.7. Robert Half International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:RHI)

Robert Half International’s stock was trading at $46.51 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, RHI shares have increased by 45.1% and is now trading at $67.50.

LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES (NYSE:LYB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries last issued its earnings data on January 29th, 2021. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. LyondellBasell Industries has generated $9.62 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.4.

HOW HAS LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries’ stock was trading at $54.00 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, LYB shares have increased by 58.8% and is now trading at $85.76.