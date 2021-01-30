VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS (NYSE:VZ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:VZ)

Verizon Communications last issued its earnings data on January 25th, 2021. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Verizon Communications has generated $4.81 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.9. Verizon Communications has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, April 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:VZ)

Verizon Communications’ stock was trading at $54.83 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, VZ shares have decreased by 0.1% and is now trading at $54.75.

TE CONNECTIVITY (NYSE:TEL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity last posted its quarterly earnings data on January 26th, 2021. The electronics maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The company earned $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. TE Connectivity has generated $4.26 earnings per share over the last year. TE Connectivity has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS TE CONNECTIVITY’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity’s stock was trading at $72.99 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, TEL shares have increased by 65.0% and is now trading at $120.40.

CNX RESOURCES (NYSE:CNX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources last posted its earnings results on January 28th, 2021. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The business earned $626.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.28 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. CNX Resources has generated $0.26 earnings per share over the last year. CNX Resources has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, April 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CNX RESOURCES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources’ stock was trading at $5.11 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CNX stock has increased by 147.9% and is now trading at $12.67.

STRATTEC SECURITY (NASDAQ:STRT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:STRT)

Strattec Security last issued its quarterly earnings results on January 27th, 2021. The auto parts company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.63. Strattec Security has generated ($0.91) earnings per share over the last year. Strattec Security has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS STRATTEC SECURITY’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:STRT)

Strattec Security’s stock was trading at $20.35 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, STRT stock has increased by 169.0% and is now trading at $54.75.