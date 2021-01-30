SIERRA BANCORP (NASDAQ:BSRR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Sierra Bancorp last issued its quarterly earnings data on January 24th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Sierra Bancorp has generated $2.33 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.4. Sierra Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, April 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SIERRA BANCORP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Sierra Bancorp’s stock was trading at $19.76 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, BSRR shares have increased by 10.7% and is now trading at $21.87.

TEXTRON (NYSE:TXT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TXT)

Textron last announced its earnings data on January 27th, 2021. The aerospace company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Its revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Textron has generated $3.74 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.0. Textron has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS TEXTRON’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:TXT)

Textron’s stock was trading at $30.24 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, TXT shares have increased by 49.7% and is now trading at $45.26.

ATLASSIAN (NASDAQ:TEAM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Atlassian last released its quarterly earnings results on January 27th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $501.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.87 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Atlassian has generated ($0.13) earnings per share over the last year. Atlassian has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ATLASSIAN’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Atlassian’s stock was trading at $130.44 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, TEAM stock has increased by 77.2% and is now trading at $231.13.

HOMETRUST BANCSHARES (NASDAQ:HTBI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HTBI)

HomeTrust Bancshares last posted its earnings data on January 27th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.30. HomeTrust Bancshares has generated $1.30 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.1. HomeTrust Bancshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS HOMETRUST BANCSHARES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:HTBI)

HomeTrust Bancshares’ stock was trading at $19.63 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, HTBI shares have increased by 7.0% and is now trading at $21.00.