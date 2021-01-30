AUTOLIV (NYSE:ALV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ALV)

Autoliv last issued its quarterly earnings data on January 25th, 2021. The auto parts company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Its revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Autoliv has generated $5.72 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.4. Autoliv has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, April 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS AUTOLIV’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:ALV)

Autoliv’s stock was trading at $61.06 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, ALV stock has increased by 45.3% and is now trading at $88.71.

TARO PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES (NYSE:TARO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TARO)

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries last posted its quarterly earnings results on January 27th, 2021. The reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has generated $6.35 earnings per share over the last year. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS TARO PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:TARO)

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries’ stock was trading at $64.44 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, TARO stock has increased by 16.0% and is now trading at $74.74.

MICROSTRATEGY (NASDAQ:MSTR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy last announced its quarterly earnings results on October 27th, 2020. The software maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $1.75. The business had revenue of $127.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.26 million. MicroStrategy has generated $1.22 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,144.3. MicroStrategy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MICROSTRATEGY’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy’s stock was trading at $124.15 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, MSTR shares have increased by 397.2% and is now trading at $617.31.

CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS (NASDAQ:CHTR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Charter Communications last announced its earnings results on January 29th, 2021. The reported $6.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.13. The firm earned $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Charter Communications has generated $7.54 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.0.

HOW HAS CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Charter Communications’ stock was trading at $450.64 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CHTR shares have increased by 34.8% and is now trading at $607.56.