BANCORPSOUTH BANK (NYSE:BXS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BXS)

BancorpSouth Bank last announced its earnings results on January 24th, 2021. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. BancorpSouth Bank has generated $2.51 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.2. BancorpSouth Bank has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, April 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BANCORPSOUTH BANK’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:BXS)

BancorpSouth Bank’s stock was trading at $21.24 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, BXS shares have increased by 30.2% and is now trading at $27.65.

FACEBOOK (NASDAQ:FB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook last issued its quarterly earnings results on January 27th, 2021. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Its revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Facebook has generated $6.43 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.4. Facebook has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FACEBOOK’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook’s stock was trading at $170.21 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, FB stock has increased by 51.8% and is now trading at $258.33.

ESSA BANCORP (NASDAQ:ESSA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ESSA)

ESSA Bancorp last announced its earnings results on January 26th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. ESSA Bancorp has generated $1.39 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.3. ESSA Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ESSA BANCORP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:ESSA)

ESSA Bancorp’s stock was trading at $13.47 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, ESSA stock has increased by 6.0% and is now trading at $14.28.

CASS INFORMATION SYSTEMS (NASDAQ:CASS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CASS)

Cass Information Systems last issued its earnings results on October 22nd, 2020. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company earned $35.75 million during the quarter. Cass Information Systems has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.6. Cass Information Systems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CASS INFORMATION SYSTEMS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:CASS)

Cass Information Systems’ stock was trading at $38.09 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CASS shares have increased by 6.6% and is now trading at $40.60.