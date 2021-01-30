FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL (NYSE:FCF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FCF)

First Commonwealth Financial last posted its earnings data on January 25th, 2021. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial has generated $1.10 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.4. First Commonwealth Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:FCF)

First Commonwealth Financial’s stock was trading at $9.60 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, FCF shares have increased by 22.2% and is now trading at $11.73.

HORIZON BANCORP (NASDAQ:HBNC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Horizon Bancorp last issued its quarterly earnings results on January 26th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.17. Horizon Bancorp has generated $1.64 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.8. Horizon Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS HORIZON BANCORP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Horizon Bancorp’s stock was trading at $12.02 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, HBNC shares have increased by 31.7% and is now trading at $15.83.

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS (NASDAQ:NTCT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NTCT)

NetScout Systems last issued its quarterly earnings data on January 28th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $228.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.90 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. NetScout Systems has generated $1.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.5. NetScout Systems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS NETSCOUT SYSTEMS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:NTCT)

NetScout Systems’ stock was trading at $21.89 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, NTCT shares have increased by 33.6% and is now trading at $29.2350.

RED RIVER BANCSHARES (NASDAQ:RRBI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RRBI)

Red River Bancshares last posted its earnings results on October 29th, 2020. The reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.27. The firm earned $23.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.69 million. Red River Bancshares has generated $3.49 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.4. Red River Bancshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS RED RIVER BANCSHARES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:RRBI)

Red River Bancshares’ stock was trading at $44.00 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, RRBI stock has increased by 5.9% and is now trading at $46.58.