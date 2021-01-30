3M (NYSE:MMM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MMM)

3M last announced its earnings results on January 25th, 2021. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Its revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. 3M has generated $9.10 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.6. 3M has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS 3M’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:MMM)

3M’s stock was trading at $147.24 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, MMM shares have increased by 19.3% and is now trading at $175.66.

NASDAQ (NASDAQ:NDAQ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq last announced its quarterly earnings data on January 27th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.15. The firm earned $788 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.65 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Nasdaq has generated $5.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.8. Nasdaq has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, April 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS NASDAQ’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq’s stock was trading at $99.32 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, NDAQ shares have increased by 36.2% and is now trading at $135.27.

OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL (NYSE:ORI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ORI)

Old Republic International last released its earnings results on January 27th, 2021. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Its revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Old Republic International has generated $1.84 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.9. Old Republic International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:ORI)

Old Republic International’s stock was trading at $18.06 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, ORI stock has increased by 0.2% and is now trading at $18.10.

GRAHAM (NYSE:GHM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GHM)

Graham last released its earnings results on January 27th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Graham has generated $0.28 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.4. Graham has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, June 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS GRAHAM’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:GHM)

Graham’s stock was trading at $13.03 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, GHM shares have increased by 13.3% and is now trading at $14.76.