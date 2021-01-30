MERIDIAN BANCORP (NASDAQ:EBSB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EBSB)

Meridian Bancorp last issued its quarterly earnings results on January 25th, 2021. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $57.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.32 million. Meridian Bancorp has generated $1.30 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.1. Meridian Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MERIDIAN BANCORP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:EBSB)

Meridian Bancorp’s stock was trading at $14.11 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, EBSB stock has increased by 7.4% and is now trading at $15.15.

UNIVEST FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:UVSP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Univest Financial last issued its quarterly earnings data on January 28th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.41. Univest Financial has generated $2.26 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.0. Univest Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, April 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS UNIVEST FINANCIAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Univest Financial’s stock was trading at $18.39 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, UVSP stock has increased by 22.1% and is now trading at $22.45.

TOWNEBANK (NASDAQ:TOWN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TOWN)

TowneBank last posted its quarterly earnings data on January 28th, 2021. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. TowneBank has generated $1.93 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.8. TowneBank has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, April 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS TOWNEBANK’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:TOWN)

TowneBank’s stock was trading at $20.54 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, TOWN stock has increased by 13.0% and is now trading at $23.20.

THE COMMUNITY FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:TCFC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TCFC)

The Community Financial last posted its quarterly earnings data on November 7th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The company earned $17.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.10 million. The Community Financial has generated $2.75 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.8. The Community Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS THE COMMUNITY FINANCIAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:TCFC)

The Community Financial’s stock was trading at $26.29 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, TCFC shares have decreased by 9.5% and is now trading at $23.80.