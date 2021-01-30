CAMDEN NATIONAL (NASDAQ:CAC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CAC)

Camden National last posted its quarterly earnings data on January 25th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.29. Camden National has generated $3.69 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.1. Camden National has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CAMDEN NATIONAL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:CAC)

Camden National’s stock was trading at $34.10 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CAC shares have increased by 10.1% and is now trading at $37.55.

TRISTATE CAPITAL (NASDAQ:TSC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TSC)

TriState Capital last released its quarterly earnings data on January 26th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. TriState Capital has generated $1.92 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.3. TriState Capital has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, April 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS TRISTATE CAPITAL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:TSC)

TriState Capital’s stock was trading at $15.47 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, TSC shares have increased by 18.6% and is now trading at $18.35.

CARPENTER TECHNOLOGY (NYSE:CRS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CRS)

Carpenter Technology last released its quarterly earnings results on January 27th, 2021. The basic materials company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $348.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. Carpenter Technology has generated $2.21 earnings per share over the last year. Carpenter Technology has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CARPENTER TECHNOLOGY’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:CRS)

Carpenter Technology’s stock was trading at $27.28 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CRS shares have increased by 14.5% and is now trading at $31.24.

TWIN DISC (NASDAQ:TWIN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TWIN)

Twin Disc last released its quarterly earnings results on October 30th, 2020. The industrial products company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $46.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.90 million. Twin Disc has generated ($1.36) earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS TWIN DISC’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:TWIN)

Twin Disc’s stock was trading at $7.74 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, TWIN shares have increased by 7.2% and is now trading at $8.30.