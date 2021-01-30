CITY (NASDAQ:CHCO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CHCO)

City last announced its quarterly earnings results on January 24th, 2021. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.33. City has generated $5.46 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.5. City has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CITY’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:CHCO)

City’s stock was trading at $62.50 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CHCO stock has increased by 10.5% and is now trading at $69.05.

SERVICENOW (NYSE:NOW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NOW)

ServiceNow last posted its earnings data on January 27th, 2021. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. ServiceNow has generated $0.65 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.9. ServiceNow has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SERVICENOW’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:NOW)

ServiceNow’s stock was trading at $290.63 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, NOW stock has increased by 86.9% and is now trading at $543.16.

MCDONALD’S (NYSE:MCD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s last issued its quarterly earnings results on January 28th, 2021. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. McDonald’s has generated $7.84 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.7. McDonald’s has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MCDONALD’S’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s’ stock was trading at $188.25 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, MCD stock has increased by 10.4% and is now trading at $207.84.

SIFY TECHNOLOGIES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:SIFY)

HOW HAS SIFY TECHNOLOGIES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:SIFY)

Sify Technologies’ stock was trading at $0.8783 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, SIFY stock has increased by 139.1% and is now trading at $2.10.