REPUBLIC FIRST BANCORP (NASDAQ:FRBK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FRBK)

Republic First Bancorp last posted its earnings data on January 24th, 2021. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Republic First Bancorp has generated ($0.06) earnings per share over the last year. Republic First Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS REPUBLIC FIRST BANCORP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:FRBK)

Republic First Bancorp’s stock was trading at $2.58 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, FRBK shares have increased by 8.5% and is now trading at $2.80.

TERADYNE (NASDAQ:TER) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TER)

Teradyne last announced its quarterly earnings data on January 27th, 2021. The reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $758.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.22 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Teradyne has generated $2.86 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.5. Teradyne has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS TERADYNE’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:TER)

Teradyne’s stock was trading at $54.88 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, TER stock has increased by 106.8% and is now trading at $113.48.

MARINEMAX (NYSE:HZO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HZO)

MarineMax last issued its earnings data on January 28th, 2021. The specialty retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.76 million. Its revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. MarineMax has generated $3.42 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.5. MarineMax has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MARINEMAX’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:HZO)

MarineMax’s stock was trading at $12.08 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, HZO shares have increased by 246.3% and is now trading at $41.83.

FS BANCORP (NASDAQ:FSBW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FSBW)

FS Bancorp last announced its quarterly earnings results on January 27th, 2021. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $1.07. FS Bancorp has generated $5.14 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.0. FS Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, April 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FS BANCORP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:FSBW)

FS Bancorp’s stock was trading at $39.69 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, FSBW stock has increased by 35.1% and is now trading at $53.62.