SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL (NASDAQ:SFNC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Simmons First National last posted its quarterly earnings results on January 25th, 2021. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Simmons First National has generated $2.73 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.7. Simmons First National has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Simmons First National’s stock was trading at $16.69 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, SFNC shares have increased by 48.0% and is now trading at $24.70.

GREAT WESTERN BANCORP (NYSE:GWB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GWB)

Great Western Bancorp last released its earnings results on January 26th, 2021. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $122.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.48 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Great Western Bancorp has generated $1.60 earnings per share over the last year. Great Western Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS GREAT WESTERN BANCORP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:GWB)

Great Western Bancorp’s stock was trading at $21.59 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, GWB stock has increased by 11.2% and is now trading at $24.00.

MAKEMYTRIP (NASDAQ:MMYT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MMYT)

MakeMyTrip last issued its earnings data on October 27th, 2020. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.21. The business earned $23.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.94 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 87.2% on a year-over-year basis. MakeMyTrip has generated ($4.26) earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS MAKEMYTRIP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:MMYT)

MakeMyTrip’s stock was trading at $17.16 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, MMYT stock has increased by 66.3% and is now trading at $28.53.

SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP (NYSE:SMFG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SMFG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group last posted its earnings results on November 13th, 2020. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company earned $9.23 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has generated $1.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.4.

HOW HAS SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:SMFG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group’s stock was trading at $5.53 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, SMFG stock has increased by 12.3% and is now trading at $6.21.