CRANE (NYSE:CR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CR)

Crane last announced its earnings results on January 24th, 2021. The conglomerate reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $728.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.22 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Crane has generated $6.02 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.2. Crane has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, April 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CRANE’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:CR)

Crane’s stock was trading at $57.82 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CR shares have increased by 30.9% and is now trading at $75.68.

CNB FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:CCNE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CCNE)

CNB Financial last issued its earnings data on January 25th, 2021. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $48.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.95 million. CNB Financial has generated $2.63 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.3. CNB Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, April 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CNB FINANCIAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:CCNE)

CNB Financial’s stock was trading at $19.16 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CCNE shares have increased by 9.8% and is now trading at $21.03.

SOUTH PLAINS FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:SPFI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SPFI)

South Plains Financial last posted its earnings data on January 27th, 2021. The reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. South Plains Financial has generated $1.69 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.7. South Plains Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SOUTH PLAINS FINANCIAL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:SPFI)

South Plains Financial’s stock was trading at $17.24 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, SPFI shares have increased by 9.3% and is now trading at $18.84.

KEARNY FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:KRNY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Kearny Financial last issued its quarterly earnings results on January 28th, 2021. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. Kearny Financial has generated $0.54 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.2. Kearny Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS KEARNY FINANCIAL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Kearny Financial’s stock was trading at $10.11 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, KRNY stock has increased by 2.4% and is now trading at $10.35.