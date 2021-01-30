XEROX (NYSE:XRX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox last announced its earnings results on January 25th, 2021. The information technology services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Xerox has generated $3.55 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.5. Xerox has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS XEROX’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox’s stock was trading at $27.84 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, XRX shares have decreased by 24.5% and is now trading at $21.03.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GIB)

CGI last announced its quarterly earnings results on January 26th, 2021. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.09. The firm earned $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. CGI has generated $3.63 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.6. CGI has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CGI’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:GIB)

CGI’s stock was trading at $66.21 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, GIB stock has increased by 20.9% and is now trading at $80.05.

DOVER (NYSE:DOV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DOV)

Dover last released its earnings data on January 28th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Dover has generated $5.93 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.3. Dover has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS DOVER’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:DOV)

Dover’s stock was trading at $95.55 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, DOV stock has increased by 21.9% and is now trading at $116.49.

CB FINANCIAL SERVICES (NASDAQ:CBFV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CBFV)

CB Financial Services last issued its earnings results on January 28th, 2021. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.36. CB Financial Services has generated $2.38 earnings per share over the last year. CB Financial Services has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CB FINANCIAL SERVICES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:CBFV)

CB Financial Services’ stock was trading at $22.72 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CBFV shares have decreased by 20.7% and is now trading at $18.01.