GREAT SOUTHERN BANCORP (NASDAQ:GSBC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Great Southern Bancorp last posted its earnings results on January 26th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. Great Southern Bancorp has generated $5.14 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.8. Great Southern Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, April 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS GREAT SOUTHERN BANCORP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Great Southern Bancorp’s stock was trading at $42.60 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, GSBC shares have increased by 15.4% and is now trading at $49.17.

AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING (NASDAQ:ADP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ADP)

Automatic Data Processing last released its quarterly earnings results on January 26th, 2021. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The business earned $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Its revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Automatic Data Processing has generated $5.92 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.7. Automatic Data Processing has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:ADP)

Automatic Data Processing’s stock was trading at $148.01 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, ADP stock has increased by 11.6% and is now trading at $165.12.

COMCAST (NASDAQ:CMCSA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Comcast last announced its earnings results on January 28th, 2021. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm earned $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Comcast has generated $3.13 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.2. Comcast has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS COMCAST’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Comcast’s stock was trading at $37.91 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CMCSA stock has increased by 30.8% and is now trading at $49.57.

FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS (NASDAQ:FISI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FISI)

Financial Institutions last issued its quarterly earnings data on January 28th, 2021. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Financial Institutions has generated $2.96 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.2. Financial Institutions has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:FISI)

Financial Institutions’ stock was trading at $20.15 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, FISI stock has increased by 13.6% and is now trading at $22.89.