MARTEN TRANSPORT (NASDAQ:MRTN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Marten Transport last issued its quarterly earnings results on January 25th, 2021. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business earned $227.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.80 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Marten Transport has generated $0.74 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.8. Marten Transport has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MARTEN TRANSPORT’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Marten Transport’s stock was trading at $12.4667 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, MRTN shares have increased by 27.1% and is now trading at $15.85.

STOCK YARDS BANCORP (NASDAQ:SYBT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Stock Yards Bancorp last issued its quarterly earnings data on January 26th, 2021. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.23. Stock Yards Bancorp has generated $2.89 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.7. Stock Yards Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, April 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS STOCK YARDS BANCORP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Stock Yards Bancorp’s stock was trading at $29.33 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, SYBT stock has increased by 54.1% and is now trading at $45.20.

FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM (NASDAQ:FIBK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FIBK)

First Interstate BancSystem last announced its earnings results on January 27th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. First Interstate BancSystem has generated $3.07 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.9. First Interstate BancSystem has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:FIBK)

First Interstate BancSystem’s stock was trading at $27.28 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, FIBK stock has increased by 41.7% and is now trading at $38.66.

WISDOMTREE INVESTMENTS (NASDAQ:WETF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:WETF)

WisdomTree Investments last issued its earnings results on January 29th, 2021. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.47 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. WisdomTree Investments has generated $0.22 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS WISDOMTREE INVESTMENTS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:WETF)

WisdomTree Investments’ stock was trading at $2.87 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, WETF shares have increased by 85.9% and is now trading at $5.3350.