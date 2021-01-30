COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM (NYSE:CBU) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CBU)

Community Bank System last announced its earnings data on January 24th, 2021. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.48 million. Its revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Community Bank System has generated $3.29 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.4. Community Bank System has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, April 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:CBU)

Community Bank System’s stock was trading at $54.62 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CBU shares have increased by 18.7% and is now trading at $64.85.

KEY TRONIC (NASDAQ:KTCC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:KTCC)

Key Tronic last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 27th, 2020. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The company earned $123.21 million during the quarter. Key Tronic has generated $0.44 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.5. Key Tronic has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS KEY TRONIC’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:KTCC)

Key Tronic’s stock was trading at $4.36 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, KTCC stock has increased by 95.6% and is now trading at $8.53.

CENTRAL VALLEY COMMUNITY BANCORP (NASDAQ:CVCY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Central Valley Community Bancorp last announced its earnings results on January 26th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.19. Central Valley Community Bancorp has generated $1.59 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.0. Central Valley Community Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, April 21st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CENTRAL VALLEY COMMUNITY BANCORP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Central Valley Community Bancorp’s stock was trading at $13.95 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CVCY stock has increased by 9.7% and is now trading at $15.30.

HARBORONE BANCORP (NASDAQ:HONE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HONE)

HarborOne Bancorp last issued its earnings results on January 27th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. HarborOne Bancorp has generated $0.33 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.7. HarborOne Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, April 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS HARBORONE BANCORP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:HONE)

HarborOne Bancorp’s stock was trading at $8.95 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, HONE shares have increased by 21.3% and is now trading at $10.86.