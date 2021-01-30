LOCKHEED MARTIN (NYSE:LMT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:LMT)

Lockheed Martin last released its quarterly earnings data on January 25th, 2021. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.03. The business earned $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. Its revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin has generated $21.95 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.9. Lockheed Martin has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS LOCKHEED MARTIN’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:LMT)

Lockheed Martin’s stock was trading at $356.93 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, LMT shares have decreased by 9.8% and is now trading at $321.82.

PACKAGING CO. OF AMERICA (NYSE:PKG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PKG)

Packaging Co. of America last issued its earnings results on January 26th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Packaging Co. of America has generated $7.65 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.1. Packaging Co. of America has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, April 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PACKAGING CO. OF AMERICA’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:PKG)

Packaging Co. of America’s stock was trading at $85.37 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, PKG shares have increased by 57.5% and is now trading at $134.46.

PULTEGROUP (NYSE:PHM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup last announced its earnings results on January 28th, 2021. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. PulteGroup has generated $3.49 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.1. PulteGroup has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PULTEGROUP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup’s stock was trading at $35.34 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, PHM stock has increased by 23.1% and is now trading at $43.50.

BAYCOM (NASDAQ:BCML) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BCML)

BayCom last posted its earnings data on January 27th, 2021. The reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. BayCom has generated $1.89 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.0. BayCom has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, April 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BAYCOM’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:BCML)

BayCom’s stock was trading at $17.26 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, BCML shares have decreased by 14.8% and is now trading at $14.70.