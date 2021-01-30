RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES (NYSE:RTX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RTX)

Raytheon Technologies last released its quarterly earnings data on January 25th, 2021. The reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business earned $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Raytheon Technologies has generated $8.26 earnings per share over the last year. Raytheon Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:RTX)

Raytheon Technologies’ stock was trading at $156.75 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, RTX stock has decreased by 57.4% and is now trading at $66.73.

INVESTORS BANCORP (NASDAQ:ISBC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Investors Bancorp last posted its quarterly earnings data on January 26th, 2021. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Investors Bancorp has generated $0.77 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.2. Investors Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS INVESTORS BANCORP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Investors Bancorp’s stock was trading at $9.45 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, ISBC stock has increased by 21.8% and is now trading at $11.51.

CULLEN/FROST BANKERS (NYSE:CFR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers last posted its quarterly earnings results on January 27th, 2021. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Cullen/Frost Bankers has generated $6.84 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.3. Cullen/Frost Bankers has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CULLEN/FROST BANKERS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers’ stock was trading at $56.45 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CFR shares have increased by 63.4% and is now trading at $92.24.

DR. REDDY’S LABORATORIES (NYSE:RDY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RDY)

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories last released its quarterly earnings data on October 28th, 2020. The reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. The business earned $666 million during the quarter. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has generated $2.79 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.6.

HOW HAS DR. REDDY’S LABORATORIES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:RDY)

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’ stock was trading at $40.17 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, RDY shares have increased by 52.6% and is now trading at $61.28.