COVENANT LOGISTICS GROUP (NASDAQ:CVLG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Covenant Logistics Group last released its quarterly earnings results on January 26th, 2021. The reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.61. Covenant Logistics Group has generated $0.61 earnings per share over the last year. Covenant Logistics Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS COVENANT LOGISTICS GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CVLG)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Covenant Logistics Group in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Covenant Logistics Group stock.

STRYKER (NYSE:SYK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SYK)

Stryker last released its quarterly earnings results on January 26th, 2021. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Stryker has generated $8.26 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.9. Stryker has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS STRYKER’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:SYK)

Stryker’s stock was trading at $175.62 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, SYK stock has increased by 25.8% and is now trading at $221.01.

A. O. SMITH (NYSE:AOS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith last posted its quarterly earnings results on January 27th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The company earned $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.10 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. A. O. Smith has generated $2.22 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.8. A. O. Smith has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS A. O. SMITH’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith’s stock was trading at $39.97 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, AOS stock has increased by 35.9% and is now trading at $54.30.

SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA (NASDAQ:SONA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SONA)

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia last posted its quarterly earnings results on January 27th, 2021. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia has generated $1.48 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.7. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:SONA)

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia’s stock was trading at $11.58 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, SONA shares have increased by 4.2% and is now trading at $12.07.