F5 NETWORKS (NASDAQ:FFIV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FFIV)

F5 Networks last issued its quarterly earnings data on January 25th, 2021. The network technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.01 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. F5 Networks has generated $6.66 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.0. F5 Networks has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, April 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS F5 NETWORKS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:FFIV)

F5 Networks’ stock was trading at $107.80 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, FFIV shares have increased by 81.8% and is now trading at $195.95.

SOUTH STATE (NASDAQ:SSB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SSB)

South State last posted its quarterly earnings results on January 27th, 2021. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.04. South State has generated $5.63 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.3. South State has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SOUTH STATE’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:SSB)

South State’s stock was trading at $57.15 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, SSB shares have increased by 22.0% and is now trading at $69.74.

ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS (NYSE:RCI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications last posted its quarterly earnings data on January 28th, 2021. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. The company earned $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Rogers Communications has generated $3.13 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.1. Rogers Communications has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, April 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications’ stock was trading at $43.41 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, RCI shares have increased by 3.8% and is now trading at $45.08.

CHEVRON (NYSE:CVX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron last released its quarterly earnings data on January 29th, 2021. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Chevron has generated $6.27 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS CHEVRON’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron’s stock was trading at $83.03 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CVX shares have increased by 2.6% and is now trading at $85.20.