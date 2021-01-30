SILGAN (NASDAQ:SLGN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Silgan last posted its quarterly earnings data on January 25th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Silgan has generated $2.16 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.3. Silgan has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, April 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SILGAN’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Silgan’s stock was trading at $27.55 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, SLGN stock has increased by 32.2% and is now trading at $36.43.

LIVE OAK BANCSHARES (NASDAQ:LOB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LOB)

Live Oak Bancshares last announced its earnings data on January 26th, 2021. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.16. Live Oak Bancshares has generated $0.44 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.3. Live Oak Bancshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, April 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS LIVE OAK BANCSHARES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:LOB)

Live Oak Bancshares’ stock was trading at $11.28 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, LOB stock has increased by 253.5% and is now trading at $39.88.

UNITED BANKSHARES (NASDAQ:UBSI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:UBSI)

United Bankshares last issued its quarterly earnings data on January 27th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. United Bankshares has generated $2.55 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.0. United Bankshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS UNITED BANKSHARES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:UBSI)

United Bankshares’ stock was trading at $23.07 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, UBSI shares have increased by 37.2% and is now trading at $31.66.

GENTEX (NASDAQ:GNTX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex last posted its quarterly earnings results on October 23rd, 2020. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. The company earned $474.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.79 million. Its revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Gentex has generated $1.66 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.1.

HOW HAS GENTEX’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex’s stock was trading at $25.16 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, GNTX stock has increased by 31.4% and is now trading at $33.05.