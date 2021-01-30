ALASKA AIR GROUP (NYSE:ALK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ALK)

Alaska Air Group last announced its earnings results on January 25th, 2021. The transportation company reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.91) by $0.36. The company earned $808 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.37 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. Alaska Air Group has generated $6.42 earnings per share over the last year. Alaska Air Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ALASKA AIR GROUP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:ALK)

Alaska Air Group’s stock was trading at $45.70 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, ALK shares have increased by 6.8% and is now trading at $48.83.

TETRA TECH (NASDAQ:TTEK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Tetra Tech last announced its quarterly earnings results on January 27th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $605.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.67 million. Its revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Tetra Tech has generated $3.26 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.5. Tetra Tech has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS TETRA TECH’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Tetra Tech’s stock was trading at $76.29 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, TTEK stock has increased by 59.4% and is now trading at $121.57.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MSCI)

MSCI last issued its earnings data on January 28th, 2021. The technology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.64 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. MSCI has generated $6.44 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.1. MSCI has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MSCI’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:MSCI)

MSCI’s stock was trading at $262.58 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, MSCI stock has increased by 50.5% and is now trading at $395.30.

SB FINANCIAL GROUP (NASDAQ:SBFG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SBFG)

SB Financial Group last posted its quarterly earnings results on January 29th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.30. SB Financial Group has generated $1.62 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.3. SB Financial Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SB FINANCIAL GROUP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:SBFG)

SB Financial Group’s stock was trading at $16.86 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, SBFG shares have increased by 2.5% and is now trading at $17.28.