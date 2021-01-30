PARK NATIONAL (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Park National last released its quarterly earnings data on January 24th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.77. Park National has generated $6.46 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.6. Park National has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, April 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PARK NATIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Park National in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “sell” Park National stock.

THE BLACKSTONE GROUP (NYSE:BX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BX)

The Blackstone Group last issued its quarterly earnings results on January 26th, 2021. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.20. The business earned $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. The Blackstone Group has generated $2.31 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.8. The Blackstone Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS THE BLACKSTONE GROUP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:BX)

The Blackstone Group’s stock was trading at $47.35 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, BX stock has increased by 41.9% and is now trading at $67.19.

UNIVERSAL STAINLESS & ALLOY PRODUCTS (NASDAQ:USAP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:USAP)

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products last posted its earnings results on January 26th, 2021. The basic materials company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.10. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has generated $0.47 earnings per share over the last year. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, April 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS UNIVERSAL STAINLESS & ALLOY PRODUCTS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:USAP)

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products’ stock was trading at $8.83 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, USAP shares have decreased by 17.8% and is now trading at $7.26.

HAWKINS (NASDAQ:HWKN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Hawkins last released its quarterly earnings data on January 28th, 2021. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. Hawkins has generated $2.66 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.5. Hawkins has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS HAWKINS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Hawkins’ stock was trading at $37.93 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, HWKN stock has increased by 44.8% and is now trading at $54.93.