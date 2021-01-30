BOOT BARN (NYSE:BOOT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn last posted its earnings data on January 24th, 2021. The reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.00. The company had revenue of $302.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.27 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Boot Barn has generated $1.56 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.5. Boot Barn has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BOOT BARN’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn’s stock was trading at $19.01 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, BOOT stock has increased by 201.1% and is now trading at $57.24.

CAMBRIDGE BANCORP (NASDAQ:CATC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CATC)

Cambridge Bancorp last announced its earnings data on January 25th, 2021. The bank reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.10. Cambridge Bancorp has generated $6.20 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.7. Cambridge Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, April 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CAMBRIDGE BANCORP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:CATC)

Cambridge Bancorp’s stock was trading at $58.00 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CATC stock has increased by 26.7% and is now trading at $73.50.

CAPSTEAD MORTGAGE (NYSE:CMO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CMO)

Capstead Mortgage last posted its earnings data on January 26th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Capstead Mortgage has generated $0.50 earnings per share over the last year. Capstead Mortgage has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CAPSTEAD MORTGAGE’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:CMO)

Capstead Mortgage’s stock was trading at $6.53 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CMO stock has decreased by 18.2% and is now trading at $5.34.

GRIFFON (NYSE:GFF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GFF)

Griffon last released its quarterly earnings results on January 28th, 2021. The conglomerate reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The business earned $609.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.10 million. Its revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Griffon has generated $1.62 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.2. Griffon has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS GRIFFON’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:GFF)

Griffon’s stock was trading at $14.37 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, GFF shares have increased by 56.3% and is now trading at $22.46.