ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES (NASDAQ:AMD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices last issued its quarterly earnings data on January 25th, 2021. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm earned $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Micro Devices has generated $0.48 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.7. Advanced Micro Devices has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices’ stock was trading at $45.70 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, AMD shares have increased by 87.4% and is now trading at $85.64.

EXTREME NETWORKS (NASDAQ:EXTR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Extreme Networks last posted its earnings results on October 28th, 2020. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The business earned $235.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.70 million. Extreme Networks has generated ($0.21) earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS EXTREME NETWORKS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Extreme Networks’ stock was trading at $3.98 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, EXTR shares have increased by 103.3% and is now trading at $8.09.

MURPHY OIL (NYSE:MUR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil last released its earnings data on January 27th, 2021. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company earned $440.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.63 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. Murphy Oil has generated $0.87 earnings per share over the last year. Murphy Oil has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MURPHY OIL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil’s stock was trading at $7.50 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, MUR shares have increased by 64.9% and is now trading at $12.37.

PCB BANCORP (NASDAQ:PCB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PCB)

PCB Bancorp last posted its earnings data on January 27th, 2021. The reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. PCB Bancorp has generated $1.49 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.7. PCB Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PCB BANCORP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:PCB)

PCB Bancorp’s stock was trading at $11.32 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, PCB stock has increased by 4.6% and is now trading at $11.84.