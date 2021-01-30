C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE (NASDAQ:CHRW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CHRW)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide last posted its earnings results on January 25th, 2021. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The business earned $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has generated $4.19 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.5. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:CHRW)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s stock was trading at $64.11 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CHRW shares have increased by 33.5% and is now trading at $85.56.

COHEN & STEERS (NYSE:CNS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CNS)

Cohen & Steers last released its earnings data on January 27th, 2021. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $116.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.84 million. Its revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Cohen & Steers has generated $2.57 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.1. Cohen & Steers has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, April 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS COHEN & STEERS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:CNS)

Cohen & Steers’ stock was trading at $52.32 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CNS shares have increased by 25.2% and is now trading at $65.50.

EAST WEST BANCORP (NASDAQ:EWBC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp last issued its earnings data on January 27th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.12. The firm earned $416.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.02 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. East West Bancorp has generated $4.84 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.6. East West Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS EAST WEST BANCORP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp’s stock was trading at $31.96 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, EWBC stock has increased by 87.5% and is now trading at $59.94.

CHURCH & DWIGHT (NYSE:CHD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CHD)

Church & Dwight last announced its quarterly earnings results on January 29th, 2021. The reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Church & Dwight has generated $2.47 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.2.

HOW HAS CHURCH & DWIGHT’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:CHD)

Church & Dwight’s stock was trading at $68.41 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CHD shares have increased by 23.4% and is now trading at $84.43.