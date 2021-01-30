FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP (NASDAQ:FMBI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FMBI)

First Midwest Bancorp last posted its earnings data on January 25th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. First Midwest Bancorp has generated $1.98 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.2. First Midwest Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:FMBI)

First Midwest Bancorp’s stock was trading at $14.67 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, FMBI stock has increased by 12.7% and is now trading at $16.53.

BROOKLINE BANCORP (NASDAQ:BRKL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Brookline Bancorp last released its earnings data on January 26th, 2021. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Brookline Bancorp has generated $1.10 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.9. Brookline Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BROOKLINE BANCORP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Brookline Bancorp’s stock was trading at $11.94 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, BRKL shares have increased by 5.4% and is now trading at $12.59.

AMERIS BANCORP (NASDAQ:ABCB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Ameris Bancorp last released its earnings data on January 27th, 2021. The bank reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.94 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Ameris Bancorp has generated $3.80 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.9. Ameris Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS AMERIS BANCORP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Ameris Bancorp’s stock was trading at $25.74 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, ABCB stock has increased by 51.9% and is now trading at $39.11.

FIRST BANCORP. (NYSE:FBP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FBP)

First BanCorp. last released its quarterly earnings data on November 4th, 2020. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm earned $178.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.11 million. First BanCorp. has generated $0.75 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.3.

HOW HAS FIRST BANCORP.’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:FBP)

First BanCorp.’s stock was trading at $6.04 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, FBP stock has increased by 50.7% and is now trading at $9.10.