NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS (NYSE:NEP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NEP)

NextEra Energy Partners last posted its quarterly earnings data on January 25th, 2021. The solar energy provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. The business earned $212 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.54 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. NextEra Energy Partners has generated ($1.51) earnings per share over the last year. NextEra Energy Partners has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, April 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:NEP)

NextEra Energy Partners’ stock was trading at $53.56 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, NEP shares have increased by 52.2% and is now trading at $81.50.

SEI INVESTMENTS (NASDAQ:SEIC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SEIC)

SEI Investments last posted its quarterly earnings data on January 26th, 2021. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $443.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.34 million. Its revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. SEI Investments has generated $3.24 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.7. SEI Investments has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SEI INVESTMENTS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:SEIC)

SEI Investments’ stock was trading at $50.80 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, SEIC stock has increased by 4.0% and is now trading at $52.85.

COLUMBUS MCKINNON (NASDAQ:CMCO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Columbus McKinnon last posted its earnings data on January 27th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. Columbus McKinnon has generated $2.78 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.2. Columbus McKinnon has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS COLUMBUS MCKINNON’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Columbus McKinnon’s stock was trading at $27.62 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CMCO stock has increased by 56.4% and is now trading at $43.19.

FIRST US BANCSHARES (NASDAQ:FUSB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FUSB)

First US Bancshares last posted its quarterly earnings data on October 30th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business earned $10.34 million during the quarter. First US Bancshares has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.2. First US Bancshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FIRST US BANCSHARES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:FUSB)

First US Bancshares’ stock was trading at $8.03 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, FUSB stock has increased by 8.1% and is now trading at $8.68.