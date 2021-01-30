OFG BANCORP (NYSE:OFG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:OFG)

OFG Bancorp last issued its quarterly earnings results on January 24th, 2021. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. OFG Bancorp has generated $1.62 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.2. OFG Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS OFG BANCORP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:OFG)

OFG Bancorp’s stock was trading at $13.46 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, OFG stock has increased by 27.6% and is now trading at $17.18.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. last announced its earnings results on January 27th, 2021. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The company earned $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. V.F. has generated $2.68 earnings per share over the last year. V.F. has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, May 21st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS V.F.’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:VFC)

V.F.’s stock was trading at $62.72 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, VFC stock has increased by 22.6% and is now trading at $76.87.

AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP (NASDAQ:AAL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group last announced its quarterly earnings results on January 27th, 2021. The airline reported ($3.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.11) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Its revenue was down 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. American Airlines Group has generated $4.90 earnings per share over the last year. American Airlines Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group’s stock was trading at $16.26 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, AAL stock has increased by 5.6% and is now trading at $17.17.

MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP (NASDAQ:MOFG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MOFG)

MidWestOne Financial Group last released its quarterly earnings results on January 28th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.37. MidWestOne Financial Group has generated $3.40 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.1. MidWestOne Financial Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:MOFG)

MidWestOne Financial Group’s stock was trading at $24.02 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, MOFG shares have increased by 2.4% and is now trading at $24.59.