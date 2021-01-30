KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:PHG)

HOW HAS KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:PHG)

Koninklijke Philips’ stock was trading at $37.56 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, PHG shares have increased by 44.5% and is now trading at $54.29.

EAGLE BANCORP MONTANA (NASDAQ:EBMT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Eagle Bancorp Montana last released its earnings data on January 25th, 2021. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The company earned $23.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.80 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana has generated $1.95 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.9. Eagle Bancorp Montana has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS EAGLE BANCORP MONTANA’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Eagle Bancorp Montana’s stock was trading at $16.31 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, EBMT stock has increased by 31.1% and is now trading at $21.39.

NORTHEAST BANK (NASDAQ:NBN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NBN)

Northeast Bank last released its earnings data on January 28th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. Northeast Bank has generated $2.53 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.7. Northeast Bank has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, April 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS NORTHEAST BANK’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:NBN)

Northeast Bank’s stock was trading at $15.51 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, NBN stock has increased by 68.0% and is now trading at $26.06.

ALLEGIANCE BANCSHARES (NASDAQ:ABTX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Allegiance Bancshares last issued its quarterly earnings data on January 27th, 2021. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. Allegiance Bancshares has generated $2.57 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.7. Allegiance Bancshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ALLEGIANCE BANCSHARES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Allegiance Bancshares’ stock was trading at $26.31 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, ABTX shares have increased by 33.7% and is now trading at $35.18.