BUSINESS FIRST BANCSHARES (NASDAQ:BFST) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BFST)

Business First Bancshares last posted its earnings data on January 24th, 2021. The reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.18. Business First Bancshares has generated $1.80 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.3. Business First Bancshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BUSINESS FIRST BANCSHARES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:BFST)

Business First Bancshares’ stock was trading at $17.47 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, BFST stock has increased by 16.2% and is now trading at $20.30.

ROLLINS (NYSE:ROL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ROL)

Rollins last issued its earnings results on January 27th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $536.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.20 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Rollins has generated $0.49 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.1. Rollins has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ROLLINS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:ROL)

Rollins’ stock was trading at $25.62 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, ROL stock has increased by 40.6% and is now trading at $36.02.

SOUTHWEST AIRLINES (NYSE:LUV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines last posted its quarterly earnings data on January 27th, 2021. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. The business earned $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. Southwest Airlines has generated $4.27 earnings per share over the last year. Southwest Airlines has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SOUTHWEST AIRLINES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines’ stock was trading at $42.49 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, LUV stock has increased by 3.4% and is now trading at $43.94.

WEST BANCORPORATION (NASDAQ:WTBA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:WTBA)

West Bancorporation last issued its earnings data on January 27th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. West Bancorporation has generated $1.74 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.9. West Bancorporation has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS WEST BANCORPORATION’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:WTBA)

West Bancorporation’s stock was trading at $17.36 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, WTBA stock has increased by 18.7% and is now trading at $20.60.