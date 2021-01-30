FIRST BUSEY (NASDAQ:BUSE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BUSE)

First Busey last posted its quarterly earnings data on January 25th, 2021. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. First Busey has generated $2.15 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.3. First Busey has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FIRST BUSEY’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:BUSE)

First Busey’s stock was trading at $18.09 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, BUSE shares have increased by 14.3% and is now trading at $20.67.

WASHINGTON TRUST BANCORP (NASDAQ:WASH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:WASH)

Washington Trust Bancorp last issued its quarterly earnings results on January 26th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.16. Washington Trust Bancorp has generated $3.96 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.3. Washington Trust Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, April 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS WASHINGTON TRUST BANCORP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:WASH)

Washington Trust Bancorp’s stock was trading at $35.75 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, WASH shares have increased by 21.9% and is now trading at $43.58.

FIRSTCASH (NASDAQ:FCFS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FCFS)

FirstCash last posted its earnings data on January 28th, 2021. The reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business earned $392.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.53 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. FirstCash has generated $3.89 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.4. FirstCash has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, April 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FIRSTCASH’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:FCFS)

FirstCash’s stock was trading at $77.05 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, FCFS stock has decreased by 23.6% and is now trading at $58.88.

THE FIRST OF LONG ISLAND (NASDAQ:FLIC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FLIC)

The First of Long Island last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 29th, 2020. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm earned $31.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.28 million. The First of Long Island has generated $1.75 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.1. The First of Long Island has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS THE FIRST OF LONG ISLAND’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:FLIC)

The First of Long Island’s stock was trading at $16.75 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, FLIC stock has decreased by 0.1% and is now trading at $16.73.